BREAKING: Gas tanker explodes in Lagos

September 24, 2020 Danlami Nmodu News, Security 0



File copy of tanker explosion
A gas tanker exploded on Thursday in the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos with many persons sustaining burn injuries.

Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The LASEMA boss said efforts are being made to put out the resulting fire from the explosion.

On Twitter, the emergency agency asked Lagosians to remain calm.

 

 

 

 

 


Tags: , , , , ,

