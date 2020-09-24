BREAKING: Gas tanker explodes in Lagos

Share the news













A gas tanker exploded on Thursday in the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos with many persons sustaining burn injuries.

Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

The LASEMA boss said efforts are being made to put out the resulting fire from the explosion.

On Twitter, the emergency agency asked Lagosians to remain calm.

The Agency has activated its response plan to the fire incident at Cele Bus Stop, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA and will provide further updates. Lagosians are urged to kindly exercise calm.

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu

—ChannelsTv

