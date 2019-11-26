BREAKING: Fresh crisis rocks SOKAPU as CAC denies Southern Kaduna group registration

Barely 24 hours to its general election, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union(SOKAPU) is facing an existential threat as the Corporate Affairs Commission(CAC) and a splinter group within the organisation are questioning its legitimacy, Newsdiaryonline has learnt.

A source told this news platform that CAC has denied SOKAPU registration, arguing that its activities are more political in nature than a socio-cultural umbrella body for all Southern Kaduna ethnic nationalities.

In a letter dated 19th October 2019 and signed by Olumide Ologe for the Registrar-General, CAC made its decision known to SOKAPU, Newsdairyonline has learnt.

According to the letter, Mr Ologe stated that “I am directed to inform you that the Commission is unable to grant consent to register the above name. Our decision is based on the fact that the Association has by its activities been political in nature.”

Sources confirmed to Newsdiaryonline that members and the leadership of SOKAPU have been thrown into a deep state of confusion, as they fear that the days of the union are numbered.

The group’s critics suggest that some political interests in Southern Kaduna have been using SOKAPU as a platform to antagonise both the federal and Kaduna state government, thereby heightening tension Southern Kaduna senatorial zone.

Our source further said that SOKAPU rank and file have been weighing several options in order to carry on their activities, following the non CAC registration.

Said Suleiman Adams, a Kaduna-based political analyst, said that “the options before SOKAPU is either to apply to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),for registration as a political party or wind up its activities. The CAC,has only confirmed what we have always been saying that SOKAPU is a political online party and not a socio-cultural body. ”

Meanwhile, it was further learnt that a splinter group may emerge from the body, if card carrying members of any political party are cleared to contest for the elections, another source told Newsdiaryonline.

Hon Jonathan Asake, one time member of the House of Representatives, has been cleared to contest for the presidency. Also, Mr Luka Binniyat, a former correspondent with Vanguard newspapers, has been given the go-ahead to contest for the Public Relations Officer(PRO) of SOKAPU.

Both are believed to be sympathisers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their contest is polarising the southern Kaduna umbrella body, another highly placed source told Newsdiaryonline.

Specifically, Comrade Paul Aliyu National Coordinator Southern Kaduna Roundtable(SORT),who has been agitating for the restoration of SOKAPU to its original mandate, has vowed to resist the emergence of card carrying politicians, who have divided their people.

According to him, these politicians have been hiding under the banner of SOKAPU to feather the political nests, by engaging the Nasir El-Rufai administration in needless political battles.

“If candidates for elections into the exco are card-carrying members of any political party, Then, The incoming crop of excos will be carbon copy of the last one; Therefore, dead on arrival “

The denial of SOKAPU registration by CAC has been viewed as shocking as the development which has left many questions unanswered.For instances, does it mean SOKAPU which has been in existence for several years been hitherto unregistered?