Breaking free from problem-reporting journalism

In an effort to shift from the problem reporting to solutions-focused storytelling, a group of editors gathered in Lagos recently for a transformative training that set them on a stronger pedestal to influence newsrooms and impact communities with this modern approach to journalism.

The training was at the Solutions Journalism Masterclass at the School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), Lagos State.

The four-day intensive training was facilitated by the Nigeria Health Watch (NHW), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), with support from PAU.

The 10 editors represented some top Nigerian media organisations such the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nigerian Television Authority, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Channels Television, The Guardian Newspapers Ltd., and Vintage Press Ltd., publishers of Nation newspaper.

The editors were equipped with the skills and knowledge to effectively identify and report solutions to societal problems.

By adopting a solutions-focused approach, these editors aim to contribute to a more nuanced and constructive public discourse, one that highlights efforts and initiatives, making a positive impact on communities.

Setting the ball rolling at the masterclass, NHW’s Managing Director, Mrs Vivianne Ihekweazu, said that NHW, as a health communication and advocacy organisation, sought better healthcare for Nigerians.

“We have worked to actively engage and support the government in raising awareness and increasing knowledge on a wide range of health issues in Nigeria,” she said.

The managing director addressed the participants via Skype.

Ihekweazu said the NGO aimed to hold duty bearers accountable for delivering affordable and quality healthcare to Nigerians.

“The unique capacity of Nigeria Health Watch lies in the combination of its communication and health expertise, which enables the organisation to provide solutions for evidence-based communications and advocacy in the health sector.”

She said since its launch in Nigeria in 2015, NHW used multimedia platforms to disseminate health information and advocate that Nigerians should be better informed.

“The organisation produces radio and video contents in addition to a podcast series to discuss and highlight important health issues,” she said.

Ihekweazu disclosed that NHW had helped to train and support newsroom and freelance journalists across the country to investigate and report how people were responding to various social problems.

Welcoming the participants, the Dean of SMC, Dr Ikechuwu Obiaya, congratulated the editors, who he described as the privileged ones among over 100 editors who applied for the programme.

He expressed confidence in the abilities of the resource persons to impart the needed knowledge.

In his presentation, Dr Richard Ikiebe, an award winning Nigerian journalist and trainer, outlined the essential elements that defined impactful approach to storytelling.

He taught “The concept of Solutions Journalism and its Place in Jurnalism Practice”.

According to Ikiebe, the key components of solutions-focused journalism include highlighting effective responses to social problems.

He said that solutions-focused journalism would be rigorous and must involve research, interviews and fact-checking.

Ikiebe added that such storytelling must be evidence-based by relying on credible data to support claims.

He emphasised collaboration and community engagement, saying that the storyteller must work with experts, community leaders and other stakeholders to ensure accurate and informative reporting.

According to him, by incorporating these elements, journalists can create compelling solutions-focused stories that inspire and empower audiences.

He added that a solutions-focused journalist should seek to understand the complexities of the issues being reported, including the historical, social and cultural contexts.

He said that such a storytelling model would respond to social problems, highlighting effective solutions and exploring their implications rather than emphasising problems alone.

Ikiebe also presented a paper on: “Revisiting the Agenda Setting Theory and Practice: Nexus with Solutions Journalism”.

The editors, divided into two groups, were made by Ikiebe to formulate ideas and write solutions-focused stories.

They also analysed solutions-focused stories to test their understanding of the subject matter.

Mr Chibuike Alagboso, NHW’s Deputy Director of Media Programmes, took the editors through a session on “Story Identification and Production” which enlightened the editors on practical steps in finding and developing solutions-focused stories of public interests.

Alagboso also took the editors through “Balancing Solutions and Accountability”, urging balanced and critical news reporting.

Mr Ikeddy Isiguzo, a media trainer and advocate of solutions journalism, trained the editors on: “Understanding Journalism for Change”, “Creativity and innovation in News Writing: Solutions Journalism angle”, and “Workshop on Solutions Journalism”.

At the sessions, the participants carried out tasks such as using the solutions journalism model to analyse stories to test their knowledge.

Beti Baiye, a news writer and Editor, taught the trainees how to do solutions-focused storytelling in newsrooms and how they could guide their teams in getting responses to social issues.

Mr Tom Vincent trained the editors on: “Introduction to Advocacy Skills, while Prof. Ngozi Okpara taught “Ethics of Journalism: The solutions Journalism Angle”.

Dr Ruth Orji, a journalist and solutions journalism advocate, spoke on, “Making Language Work for You in Writing and Reporting”.

At the session, Orji emphasised that a solutions-focused journalist must be proficient in the use of grammar to be able to effectively inform the public.

The editors ended the training with pitching, with each hoping to win a grant to promote solutions journalism in his/her organisation’s newsroom.

They thanked NHW and PAU for the training, and called for its sustenance.

One of them, Millicent Nwoka from Channels Television said, “I particularly like the fact that the training happened at PAU because I had not experienced its teaching style.

“Now, I have, and I am impressed.”

Mrs Blessing Enebeli of VON, said: “The benefits of this training are substantial. Thanks to this approach to journalism that emphasises going beyond highlighting problems to focusing on solutions.”

For Mr Tope Olaiya of The Guardian newspaper, the training could not have come at a better time.

“As newsroom leaders, it behoves on us to not only incorporate this in our team members but also push for this across our spheres of influence,” he said.

Mr Kevin Okunzuwa of NAN described the training as a worthwhile experience.

He said: “The class was quite essential, and we were lucky to have some of the best resource persons in the field.

“It was a well-structured training, especially for me, because of where NAN management wants the agency’s editorial operations to be in the nearest future.

“The essence of the class is to expose what solutions journalism stands to offer.”

The training facilitators are convinced that as news gatekeepers, editors play crucial roles in amplifying the impact of solutions-focused journalism.

They are convinced that increasing the number of editors trained in solutions journalism will yield more meaningful and far-reaching results. (NANFEATURES)