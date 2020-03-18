BREAKING: Five new cases confirmed in Nigeria

Nigerian government has confirmed five new cases of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new confirmed cases brings the total number to 8, Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, said during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

ChannelsTV reports that three of the cases came from the United States of America, including a mother and child, while two others came from the UK.

One of the confirmed cases is a Nigerian, who came through the nation’s land border, while the other four cases are Lagos and one is from Ekiti.