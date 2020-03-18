BREAKING: FG restricts travellers from China, US, UK, 10 others

The Federal government, FG, has banned travelers from China, United States of America, US, the United Kingdom, UK and 10 other countries.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, also told journalists in his office on Wednesday, that those who came into the country 15 days ago from the 13 countries, would be supervised while on 14 days self-isolation.

ChannelsTV reports that the SGF, supported by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehinare, explained that the ban was necessary in view of the countries’ high-risk status, in terms of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Explaining that the ban would take effect from Saturday, March 21, 2020, Mustapha added that the Visa-on-Arrival policy had temporarily been suspended.

“This morning, we have found it necessary to brief Nigerians on further measures being taken after an assessment of the global situation. They are as follows:

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is restricting entry into the country for travellers from the following thirteen (13) countries; China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland. These are all countries with over 1,000 case domestically;

“All persons arriving in Nigeria who might have visited these countries, fifteen days prior to such arrival, will be subjected to supervised self-isolation and testing for 14 days;

“The Federal Government is temporarily suspending the issuance of all visas on arrival. The Federal Government is also counseling all Nigerians to cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to these countries; and

“The Federal Government urges Public Health Authorities of countries with high burden to conduct diligent departure screening of passengers and also endorses this travel advisories to their nationals to postpone travels to Nigeria.

“These restrictions will come into effect from Saturday, 21st March, 2020 for four (4) weeks subject to review”, he said.