BREAKING: FG orders release of Dasuki, Sowore

By Ibrahim Mohammed

The Federal Government has ordered the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki and the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, who have been kept detained, in spite of several court orders and whose detentions have generated widespread condemnations.

Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the decision to release them was in compliance with earlier bail granted by Federal High Court Abuja, in the case of Sowore and several other courts, in the case of Dasuki.

The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land,” the statement read.

Details later