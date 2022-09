by adenike ruth

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday sentenced the convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans and his accomplice,

Victor Aduba to 21 years imprisonment to life imprisonment for kidnapping a businessman Slyvanus Ahamonou and collecting N$420,000 as ransom from his family.(NAN)

