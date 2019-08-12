Breaking: El-Zakzaky departs Nigeria for medical treatment in India

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky will depart Nigeria Monday evening through the Abuja International Airport to India.

A source, who disclosed this to Newsdiaryonline in a telephone conversation said El-Zakzaky will depart with his wife, Zeenat for the Medenta Hospital, New Delhi, India for medical treatment.

At the time of his conversation with our reporter, the source added that the IMN leader had departed Kaduna to Abuja and waiting to be flown to India with a chartered aircraft, accompanied by an official of the Department of State Security (DSS).

Recall that last week, a federal high court granted bail to Shiekh El-Zakzaky and his wife to seek medical treatment in India.

