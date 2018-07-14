The card reader machine at Ofafuru Polling Unit 002, Ward ‎002 in Ikere-Ekiti on Saturday rejected the voter card of Prof. Kolapo Olusola, the PDP candidate in the governorship election.

However, the machine did not reject the card of his wife, Janet.

Olusola had arrived at the polling unit at exactly 9.15 a.m. to be accredited and vote, a process which could not hold for him after about 20 minutes.

Although his wife voted, the PDP flag-bearer could not and had to leave to allow others exercise their civic responsibility.

Reacting to the development, Olusola said he was disappointed with the type of card reader deployed for the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

”I got to my polling unit early today to cast my vote and to my surprise, the INEC card reader rejected my card.

”I was standing in front of the INEC presiding officer for about 20 minutes while they were ‎busy battling with card reader.

”If I do not cast my vote, it does not mean I am not ready to vote but ‎the INEC card reader did not accredit my card which automatically nullifies me from exercising my civic right.

”Four years ago, it was the same voter card that I used to cast my vote and the card reader did not reject it.

”I will officially report my experience to the REC and I believe appropriate actions will be taken,” he said.(NAN)