BREAKING: EFCC distances self from ‘any operation in Justice Odili’s home’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Crimes Commission, EFCC has distanced itself from any operation in Justice Mary Odili’s residence.

EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said in a statement Friday night that reports which claimed that its operatives raided Justice Odili’s home were false.

Uwujare said, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to claims in a section of the media that operatives of the Commission today, October 29, 2021 stormed the Maitama, Abuja home of a Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili, purportedly to execute a search.

“The Commission by this statement wishes to inform the public that the report is false as it did not carry out any operation at the home of Justice Odili.

If there was any such operation as claimed by the media, it was not carried out by the EFCC.

“The Commission enjoins the public to discountenance the report.”

