BREAKING: EFCC arrests ex-Zamfara governor, Shinkafi

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a former governor of Zamfara State, Mahmuda Shinkafi.

DAILY NIGERIAN reports that the operatives stormed Mr Shinkafi’s Nagogo Street residence in Kaduna around 1pm on Friday and whisked him away.

An unnamed family source who confirmed the arrest to DAILY NIGERIAN, said the family did not know where Mr Shinkafi was taken to.

When contacted, the spokesman for the EFCC said he needed time to verify before responding to the issue.

“Let me verify and get back to you,” he said.

On Thursday, the EFCC presented three more witnesses in the ongoing trial of former finance minister Bashir Yuguda, former governor of Zamfara State, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, Aminu Ahmed Nahuche and Ibrahim Mallaha before honourable Justice Fatima Aminu of the Federal High Court, Gusau.

The quartet is being prosecuted by the EFCC for allegedly collecting the sum of N450 million from the former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke for the purpose of influencing the 2015 general elections.

Culled from DAILY NIGERIAN