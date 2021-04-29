BREAKING: Edo varsity Don abducted

Prof. Osadolor Odia, of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma, has been reportedly by unknown at his farm at Egoro, Ekpoma, in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo.

Odia, a Professor of Engineering and former Head of the of Mechanical, Engineering at the AAU, was said to on his to the farm when the incident occurred.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, said the professor’s abductors had already made with the family asking for a ransom of N18 million.

“I can confirm that Odia was kidnapped today on his to the farm and a ransom of N18 million was demanded kidnappers.”



When contacted, the Public Relations of the university,  Edward Aihevba, said he received the news of the abduction as general information.

Aihevba stated that he had no details of how the incident happened.

Similarly, Spokesman of the Command in Edo, Kontongs Bello, said he was aware of the incident and promised to ‎ the Divisional Office in of Ekpoma. (NAN)

