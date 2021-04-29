Prof. Osadolor Odia, of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma, has been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen at his farm at Egoro, Ekpoma, in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo.

Odia, a Professor of Engineering and former Head of the Department of Mechanical, Engineering at the AAU, was said to be on his way to the farm when the incident occurred.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, said the professor’s abductors had already made contact with the family asking for a ransom of N18 million.

“I can confirm that Odia was kidnapped today on his way to the farm and a ransom of N18 million was demanded by the kidnappers.”



When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Edward Aihevba, said he received the news of the abduction as general information.

Aihevba stated that he had no details of how the incident happened.

Similarly, Spokesman of the Police Command in Edo, Kontongs Bello, said he was not aware of the incident and promised to ‎contact the Divisional Police Office in charge of Ekpoma. (NAN)

