BREAKING: DSS releases Sowore

December 24, 2019




Following Federal Government’s order for the release of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters and Convener of #RevolutionNow, Mr Omoleye Sowore, on Tuesday, the Department of State Services (DSS), has obeyed the order and released him.

Details later…




