BREAKING: DSS releases Sowore

Following Federal Government’s order for the release of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters and Convener of #RevolutionNow, Mr Omoleye Sowore, on Tuesday, the Department of State Services (DSS), has obeyed the order and released him.
Details later…
Following Federal Government’s order for the release of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters and Convener of #RevolutionNow, Mr Omoleye Sowore, on Tuesday, the Department of State Services (DSS), has obeyed the order and released him.
Details later…
Copyright © 2019 | Newsdiaryonline
Leave a Reply