BREAKING: DSS rearrests Sowore, Bakare

The Department of State Services (DSS), has succeeded in rearresting the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant Olawale Bakare.

This was shortly after failed attempt to rearrests him inside the court of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Friday morning.

ChannelsTV reports that Sowore is currently being held at the DSS office in Abuja, even though it was yet to disclose the reason for the re-arrest.

During the earlier re-arrest attempt, Sowore’s supporters and legal team shielded him from the DSS operatives.

Mr Falana in a phone conversation told Channels Television that the DSS claimed they wanted to ask Sowore a few questions but ended up detaining him and his co-defendant, Bakare.

With reports by ChannelsTV