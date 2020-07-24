BREAKING: Dogara returns to APC

Share the news













Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara on Friday, returned to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Dogara was also led by the Chairman of APC Caretaker/National Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

The Yobe Governor also apprised Buhari of the latest development in the ruling party.

Newsdiaryonline recalls that Dogara defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018.

Though the former Speaker did not speak to the press, the following chat ensued between State House Correspondents and Buni:

What’s the purpose of your visit?

We paid courtesy call on the President in continuation of our effort to rebuild the party. We are here to see Mr. President and brief him on the developments.

People may be surprise to see you with Dogara?

They shouldn’t be surprised because the former Speaker is a member of the APC and he is because the reason he left the APC is no more there.

Is he back to APC?

Yeah, he’s back.

What was Mr President’s reaction?

He welcomed him. He’s happy with the development. That’s what he’s looking for. We are rebuilding the party and these are the steps we are taking towards rebuilding the party.

How far will you go to get everybody back?

Well, we are meeting all our aggrieved members particularly who have interest in coming back to the party. They should feel free to do so. We are assuring them and there is no crime in double assurance.

Are you going to see the end of all crises?

Shortly, In sha Allah

What assurance are you giving the returnees?

We will do justice to all our members and that’s what will bring peace and that is why will guarantee peaceful coexistence, that is what will bring the consolidation of the party, the rebuilding of the party. Without doing justice, you cannot achieve that and we are sure of doing justice to all our members.

Is that your 2023 strategy?

Well, of course, not only 2023 strategy, this party, we are rebuilding the party to outlive all of us. It’s not only about specific time or period, its not about election, its not about electioneering. It is about building a party.

Related