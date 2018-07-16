The former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) is to regain his freedom any moment as Federal High Court Judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu formally endorsed the bail application granted him on July 2, 2018.

Dasuki has been in detention with the Department of State Security Service (DSS) since December 29, 2015 when he was rearrested by security operatives.

Justice Ojukwu endorsed the bail application after Dasuki perfected all conditions imposed on him by the court.

Family sources said that the ex-NSA through his associates and sell-wishers had since last week, perfected the bills which were verified by the officials of the Court to confirm their authenticity.

The endorsement of Justice Ojukwu by signing the bail papers Monday had cleared the way for Dasuki’s release.

Family members, associates and well-wishers of the detained NSA were said to have been trooping to Abuja in anticipation of his release by the Federal government in compliance with the court order.

After over two years in detention, the Court on July 2, 2018 admitted Dasuki on bail in a fundamental human right suit filed by him.

He had applied to the court to admit him to bail on the ground that his detention since 2015 without trial was a breach of his fundamental right to freedom of liberty.

Although charges were filed against Dasuki by the Federal Government in four different High Courts, he was granted bails by the courts but was not allowed to enjoy the bail.

The ECOWAS Court of Justice had also ordered his release and imposed a N15 million fine on the Federal Government for his unlawful detention but the government failed to comply with the verdict.

However, in the latest judgement, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ordered that Dasuki be released on bail in the sum of N200 million and two sureties in the like sum.

The court said that one of the sureties must be a federal government employee on not less than grade level 16.

The court also held that in the event of a private person standing as the surety, that person must have landed property in Abuja.

Besides, Justice Ojukwu said the surety must deposit N100 million with the registrar of the court and that the money would be returned to the surety at the end of the trial of the former NSA.

During his tenure as the National Security Adviser in the immediate past administration, Dasuki had reinvigorated and facilitated the expansion of troops of Multi-national Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) with neighbouring Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger towards combating the dreaded Boko Haram insurgency.

Dasuki also facilitated a collaboration with foreign technical advisers towards ensuring the recovery of several major towns in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states from Boko Haram terrorists.

Some of the liberated towns, during his tenure included: Abadam, Askira, Baga, Bama, Bara, Buni Yadi, Damboa, Dikwa, Gamboru-Ngala, Goniri, Gujba, Gulag, Gulani, Gwoza, Hong, Kala Balge, Konduga, Kukawa, Marte, Madagali, Michika, Monguno, Mubi, Vimtim among others.

However shortly after leaving office, the Federal Government filed charges against him in different courts and was granted bail in line with the provision s of the law but was rearrested and clamped into detention since December 2015 prompting him to institute a fundamental Right Suit against the government for the enforcement of his freedom to liberty.

At the time of this report, family members, well-wishers and sympathisers were eagerly awaiting his release from DSS’ custody in line with the court’s judgement.