BREAKING: Court orders DSS to produce detained Igboho’s aides in court on July 29

July 23, 2021



 A , Abuja, on Friday, ordered Department of State (DSS) to produce  12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday , before it on July 29. Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave order after Counsel to applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, moved ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/647/2021 dated July 7 and filed July 8. Egwuatu also ordered the Nigeria’s secret police to come and show course why the applicants should not be granted bail.

  judge also granted plea of applicant, through the affidavit of urgency filed, on why the matter should be heard expeditiously irrespective of the imminent court vacation. 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that at least a dozen of ’s associates were arrested and detained by the DSS on July 1 after a raid on ’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The DSS also said that it “gunned down” two of the activist’s associates during a “gun duel” which narrowly escaped. later declared wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation denied.(NAN)

