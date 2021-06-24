Breaking…. Court grants Baba Ijesha N2m bail

 A Federal High in Ibadan on Thursday remanded a female , Aminat Amusa, over an alleged N2 million fraud.

Justice Uche Agomoh ordered Amusa be remanded in custody of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after she had pleaded not guilty to crime.

Agomoh adjourned case until Oct. 13, 14 and 15 for commencement of trial.

Earlier, Counsel to EFCC, Mr C. A. Okoli, had informed the defendant was facing an eight-count bordering on stealing of money.

Okoli said Amusa committed the crime April16 and July 6, 2018 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant, as an Account Officer at a branch of Fidelity in Ibadan, was in of the account of one Azeez Alao.

Alao, he said, alerted the commission that the had stolen his money.

The prosecution stated that a total sum of N2,033,360 was discovered to have been stolen from Alao’s account defendant.

Okoli said that the contravened provisions of Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2007. (NAN)

