A Federal High Court in Abuja, hearing money laundering case against Olisa Metuh, former Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and his company Destra Investment Ltd, on Tuesday, has found them guilty.

They were found guilty on count 1 of possessing and control of the N400 Million naira.

The Court held that Metuh ought to have known that the money was a proceed of money laundering.

Details later…