Chief of Staff to Borno governor, Wakil dies

Babagana Wakil, the Chief of Staff to Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, is dead.

No details of the circumstances surrounding his death were immediately available .

However, a statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Isa Gusau and obtained by Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday, confirmed his death and said the remains of Wakil who died Wednesday morning, will be buried same day.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. Jana’iza of late chief of staff, Dr Babagana Wakil is to hold 4pm today(Wednesday) at his extended family residence in Shehuri North, Maiduguri.

“May Allah, Subhanahu Wa ta’ala, in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, admit him into aljanna and give his family the strength to bear our collective loss,” the statement said.

