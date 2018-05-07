President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday begin a four-day trip to the United Kingdom on medical vacation, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said.

The presidential aide disclosed this in Abuja on Monday.

“In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor.

“The Doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.”

Shehu stated that the President, who will return on May 12, would undertake a two-day visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress’s Ward Congresses.

He said the visit would last between May 14 and Tuesday May 15.