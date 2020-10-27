BREAKING: Buhari nominates Prof Yakubu as INEC Chairman for second term

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term in office.

This was disclosed Tuesday evening in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity).

The Presidential spokesman revealed that in a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Buhari said in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), “I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term.”

Prof Yakubu was first appointed by President Buhari in November 2015.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Yakubu-led INEC endeared itself to domestic and global watchers with its innovations which resulted in successful elections of late. The recent gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states were, for instance, generally hailed as credible.

Related

No tags for this post.