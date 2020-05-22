BREAKING: Buhari gives financial autonomy to state legislature, judiciary

Share the news













By Abdallah el-Kurebe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the Executive Order 10 of 2020 that gives financial autonomy to state legislature and judiciary.

The President on his twitter handle @MBuhari, stated that his administration will continue to strengthen democracy and democratic governance in Nigeria.

“Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.

“This administration will continue to do everything to strengthen the principles and practice of democracy and democratic governance in Nigeria,” the tweet read.

Related