BREAKING: Buhari gives financial autonomy to state legislature, judiciary

May 22, 2020 News Editor Judiciary, News, Project 0

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

President Muhammadu on Friday signed the Executive Order 10 of 2020 that gives to state and .

The President on his twitter handle @MBuhari, stated that his administration will continue to strengthen democracy and democratic governance in Nigeria.

“Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of of State and State .

“This administration will continue to do everything to strengthen the principles and practice of democracy and democratic governance in Nigeria,” the tweet read.


