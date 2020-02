Lataiwa community, situated 70 kilometers north of Damaturu in Yobe, was on Friday attacked by Boko Haram insurgents.

The community is also 30 kilometers to Dapchi, where 110 schoolgirls were abducted in 2018.

ChannelsTV reports that Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh, says operatives of the army have been mobilized to the area.