Breaking: Bandit fresh attacks leave 34 people dead in Zamfara

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS/#TrackNigeria: Fresh attacks by armed bandit Friday evening in three villages of Shinkafi local government of Zamfara state, left 34 people dead.

Newsdiaryonline exclusively gathered that the villages attacked by the bandits include Gidan Wawo-Katuru, Tungar Kaho-Galadi and Kyalido-Katuru villages.

Though other sources say the number of the dead people were more, our source and the Police maintained that those killed were 34.

The source added that in spite of the attacks, the bandits had further threatened to come back to the communities.

“The problem that must be faced is these security men are human beings too and they do not know the terrains where these bandits operate.

“A moment ago, they threatened they would return, that we should vacate the villages. I was about to go to the farm when a neighbour came on a motorbike and informed me that they were on their way to our village, Tungar Danmada.

“Just when I went to inform my people, they came firing five motorcycles and stayed at the primary school. They left to Gerenya and siezed someone’s motorcycle. They then left to Ƙwaryad Dutse and entered house to house and made away with the people’s herds.

“They then came back to our village and made away with our sheep as they shot at people. Where they met resistance, they set houses on fire and left.

“The villages that are being disturbed by the bandits now include Tungan Danmada, Asarara, Durkawa, Gidan Aye, Gidan Danmussa, Gidan Daji, Gidan Antaru,” the source told Newsdiaryonline.

Reacting to further inquiries, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) the Zamfara state Command, SP Mohammed Shehu told this reporter on telephone that the team comprised of the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Governor of the state had just returned from the burial of the people killed. He said he would issued a statement thereafter.

In the statement, Mohammed confirmed that 34 people lost their lives in the attack and that measures had been been put in place to secure lives and properties of the villagers.

“Normalcy has been restored in Tungar Kafau and Gidan wawa in Shibkafi LGA following attack by armed bandits on 14/6/2019 where 34 people were killed by the bandits.

He added that the Police Commissioner, along with Zamfara Deputy Governor went to the affected villages to bury the dead people.

“In order to forestall future occurrence in any part of the state, the Zamfara State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies have made adequate security arrangement to ensure adequate protection of all villages and communities in the state.

“Today being 15th June, 2019, the Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Command, CP Usman Nagogo psc+, was in the State Government delegation led by the Deputy Governor to the affected villages for burial of the deceased.

“The CP has directed the combine security personnel deployed to the area to improve and sustain the ongoing bush combing of the affected area and its environs for possible arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

“He further directed the Command Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct a discreet investigation with a view to unravelling the circumstance behind this crime. Whoever is involved in this dastardly act will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“He appealed to members of the public to always give the police credible and timely information and also report strange and suspicious characters for prompt action,” the statement read.

