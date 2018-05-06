The Kaduna State Government has commiserated with the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate following fatal attacks on the area by bandits. To contain the situation, the government said that the military will be stationing a permanent Army battalion in Birnin-Gwari.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, spokesperson to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, the government said it is concerned by the incessant banditry attacks and has been engaging with the Federal Government on the matter.

“The Kaduna State Government has received with sadness reports of the murder of our citizens by armed bandits in Birnin Gwari. The government has sent a message of condolence to the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate.

“Kaduna State Government is deeply committed to overcoming the unfortunate criminality and banditry being carried out against innocent citizens in Birnin Gwari local government.

“The engagements between the state and federal governments have yielded results. President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

“The new security arrangements also involve policing. The Inspector General of Police has already announced the creation of the Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters.

“The State Emergency Management Agency, has also been directed to provide relief materials with immediate effect to the affected communities.”