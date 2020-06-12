BREAKING: APC disqualifies Obaseki from Edo guber primary

Share the news













The Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo governorship election, on Friday disqualified governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the party’s governorship primary election billed to hold on June 22.

The Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba also confirmed the disqualification of two other governorship aspirants, reports from Abuja say.

According to Ayuba, Obaseki was disqualified for alleged defects in his Higher School Certificate (HSC) and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates.

