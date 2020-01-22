BREAKING: APC chieftain shot dead in Oyo

Gunmen on Wednesday killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, in Oyo state.

One of the leaders of the party in Ona Ara local government, he was reported to have been killed in his house located at Oremeji Agugu area of Ibadan.

Though the Spokesperson of the state Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, could not be reached on phone for confirmation, the Deputy National Youth leader of the party, Afeez Mobolaji Repete, confirmed the killing in a post.

“The leader of APC in Ona Ara LG, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan is murdered.

“Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, you were a principled politician, a devoted muslim and a political leader.

“Those that killed you will never have peace. Rest in peace Baba Gbemisola, Baba Lateef”.