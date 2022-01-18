Breaking: APC approves Feb. 26 for National Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally announced Feb. 26 for its National Convention.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni, National Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) made the announcement when he spoke at the APC National Women’s Conference 2022 in Abuja.

Discussions on the APC national convention had been on the front burner since President Muhammadu Buhari approved the February date for the convention.

Stakeholders of the party, including Dr Salihu Lukman, Director-General, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) who resigned his appointment on Monday, had mounted pressure on the Buni-led APC CECPC to announce a specific date for the convention.

The new National Working Committee (NWC) expected to be elected at the convention will take over the management of the party affairs from the Buni-led CECPC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the maiden APC National Women’s Conference was to discuss gender inclusiveness in politics.

The conference with the theme: “One Voice Uniting for Progress”, was also to discuss greater role for women in governance and brainstorm on ways to strengthen women’s political rights.

The conference organised by the APC through Mrs Stella Okotete, the women representative in the party’s CECPC was attended by more than 1,000 women drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The organisers were optimistic that it would address barriers to women participation in the political process under democratic systems as well as evolve strategies for getting women fully involved.

More than 200 leaders from the three tiers of government as well as prominent business women and captains of industries were at the conference.

Presentations from invited guests focused on inspiring and propelling women to greater successful forays into politics, governance and leadership roles in businesses.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

