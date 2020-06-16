BREAKING: Ajimobi to serve as APC Acting National Chairman – Official

Share the news













The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has disclosed that the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the party’s Acting National Chairman.

National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, revealed this in a statement Tuesday night.

He said the decision came after the National Working Committee received the news indicating that the Appeal Court has upheld the suspension of the Party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The APC spokesman further said, “Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South ‘Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone’” , the statement said.

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.