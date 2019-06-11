Breaking: Ahmed Lawan defeats Ndume to emerge Senate President

#TrackNigeria- Senator Ahmed Lawn of the All Progressives Congress,APC has been elected as the President of the Senate of Nigeria’s 9th Assembly.

Lawan who was elected by senators elect Tuesday in Abuja polled 79 votes votes.Ndume also of APC polled 28 votes.

The emergence of Lawan is an indication that the Presidency and the Party APC has had its way as their candidate has emerged victorious.

Reports earlier in the morning showed that opposition Peoples Democratic Party,PDP had endorsed Ndume.The result today however indicate that the senators elect voted according to their conscience across party lines.

Lawan’s victory also shows that APC has put the 2015 fiasco behind it.Back then, the party’s candidate,Lawan was defeated by Bukola Saraki(APC) who won inspite of APC.

As at the time of filing this report, nominations were being made ahead of votes for the office of Deputy Senate President.Senator Omo-Agege(APC) and Senator Ike Ekweremadu(PDP) were the candidates nominated for the Deputy Senate President.Voting has equally commenced for the office.

