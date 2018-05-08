Godwin Aguda scored five times on Tuesday as Rangers International Football Club of Enugu demolished El-Nahag FC of Ogui 6-0 in the ongoing state FA Cup competition.

The match is in the competition’s group stage and on knockout basis, with winners advancing to the quarter-finals stage.

Godwin Aguda scored in the 12th, 22nd, 78th, 83rd and 88th minutes, while Kelvin Itoya scored in the 79th minute.

Speaking after the match, Rangers’ coach Famous Ogbei said the players lived up to the expectations of the team’s technical crew.

“We deserved the victory and this is what we are looking forward to seeing in our Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matches.

“Aguda’s goals were fantastic ones from well-tailored passes. By the time the team blends well with the new players, the sky will be our limit.

“As for the state FA Cup, we want to win it. Our target still remains to win all that are available for winning in the 2017/2018 football season.

“That we beat El-Nahag does not mean that they are not a good side. However, they still have much to do in terms of their players blending and playing as a team,’’ he said.

Ogbei said El-Nahag gave them a good fight as they remained resolute in the first half, only to lose to errors in the second half.

Other match results in the group stage show that Disdevt in Afrik beat Purple Krown Academy 1-0, Enugu Angels whipped Coal City Youths 2-0, and Vemard Africa beat Samba FC 2-0.

Also, Crime Busters FC were 2-1 winners against FC Miserere, Lamray FC walloped Flying Angels 5-0, Rangers Feeders beat Stars Plus 1-0 and Ingas FC beat FC Inter 1-0. (NAN)