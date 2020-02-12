BREAKING: After Buhari’s visit, Boko Haram insurgents attack Borno

Sporadic gun shots, by Boko Haram insurgents, engulfed Jiddari Polo General Area of Maiduguri metropolis, shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari’s condolence visit to Borno State.

Polisonline reports that the incident started at about 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

According to one resident, Mallam Yusuf Unman said:” Our community is currently under Boko Haram attack, there are deafening sounds if gunshots and explosions, but I was lucky to have mobilized my family and fled into the heart if the city to reunite with one if my relatives”.

Although the sounds of the gunshots had subsided as at 7:12 pm, many residents who fled into the city, were still stranded at press time.

One of the fleeing residents, Adamu Garba told our correspondent at about 7:30pm that they sighted large number of armed policemen, members of the civilian JTF with military troops heading towards the area of the attack as they struggled to enter the town with his family in his private car.

During Buhari’s visit, Governor Babagana Zulum was quoted to have told the president: “Your Excellency sir, between the period of March 2019 to date we have started witnessing horrific and spontaneous attacks by the insurgents which has resulted into the loss of lives and properties of our people.

“We are calling upon the Nigerian military to change strategies and we can borrow a leaf from the success our military was able to hugely record in the years 2016 and 2017 with a view to ending the insurgency. We need to keep taking the war to enclaves of the insurgents in the fringes of the Lake Chad, in Sambisa forest and some notable areas.”