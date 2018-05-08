Breaking: 35 players invited to Falconets camp for preparations for France 2018

Team head coach Chris Danjuma has invited 35 players to the camp of the national under-20 women football team, the Falconets, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, said in a statement that the camping is the first phase of preparations for the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup finals in France.

The list of players expected in the team’s Abuja camp on Thursday includes Rasheedat Ajibade, top scorer for the Falconets in the qualifying series, as well as goalkeeper Onyinyechukwu Okeke.

Defenders Glory Ogbonna and Kemi Famuditi, midfielders Folasade Ijamilusi and Peace Efih, and forwards Monday Gift, Chidinma Okeke and Charity Reuben were also among the invited players.

The 9th FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup finals will take place in five cities in France between Aug. 5 and Aug. 24.

Nigeria’s Falconets have been drawn in Group D alongside Haiti, China and Germany.

The Falconets lost narrowly to the Germans in the final of the competition’s 2010 and 2014 editions.

FULL LIST OF INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Mercy Vincent (Confluence Queens); Onyinyechukwu Okeke (Edo Queens); Rita Akariko (Sunshine Queens); Nelly Ekeh (Ibom Angels)

Defenders: Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Blessing Ezekiel (Rivers Angels); Oluwakemi Famuditi (Confluence Queens); Chidinma Uchegbu (Heartland Queens); Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels)

Mary Ologbosere (Rivers Angels); Opeyemi Sunday (Sunshine Queens); Lilian Tule (Bayelsa Queens); Honesty Essien (Pelican Stars); Margaret Etim (Delta Queens); Rebecca Ajiga (Edo Queens)

Midfielders: Taibat Odueke (Edo Queens); Adebisi Saheed (Delta Queens); Christy Ucheibe (Nasarawa Amazons); Folasade Ijamilusi (Spring Soccer); Hannah Yusuf (Rivers Angels)

Peace Efih (Edo Queens); Ramat Abdulkarim (Confluence Queens); Mary Saiki (Rivers Angels); Esther Ndubuisi (FC Robo); Esther Onyenezidie (FC Robo)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo); Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Charity Reuben (Ibom Angels); Aishat Bello (Nasarawa Amazons)

Kafayat Bashiru (Jokodolu Babes); Gift Monday (FC Robo); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo); Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons)

