Breaking … 3 Kebbi PDP senators defect to APC

The three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators from Kebbi, on Tuesday, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

By Naomi Sharang

The three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators from Kebbi, on Tuesday, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that their letters of defection were read separately on the floor of the chamber by Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary.

The senators are: Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central); Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South). (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)