Breach of trust: Court orders businessman to refund N1.2m

November 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, State, on Monday ordered a businessman, Yusuf, to refund 1.2 million to his friend, Adamu Muhammad, for breach of trust and cheating.

Yusuf was arraigned on a two-count charge of   breach of trust and cheating.

The judge, Nuhu Falalu, also ordered Yusuf to pay N150, 000 as damages and cost of litigation.

He added that the defendant should pay 5,000 to the court’s registry as fine.

Earlier, Yusuf told the court that gave him 1.5 million and he had paid N300,000 to him and wrote an undertaking to N200, 000 in as draft an agreement to off the balance later.

The prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Shu’aibu, had said that  revealed that in February 2012, the complainant, Muhammad,  gave 1.5 million to the defendant to invest business and both agreed to share the profit monthly.

“Since then, there was no capital nor the profit; he put the money into personal use,” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 159 and 168 of the Sharia Penal Code  of 2002. (NAN)

