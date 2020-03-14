Breach of Buhari’s Security: DSS ‘taking measures’ against personnel

The Department of State Services, DSS has announced that it is taking measures against its personnel after reviewing a video of the recent Argungu incident. In the video, a young man in a solo run, dashed towards President Muhammadu Buhari in Kebbi State.

The Service however debunked reports that the young man, Jammil Guddare was killed.It also described Guddare as an overzealous enthusiast of the president.

The DSS statement signed by its Spokesman, Peter Afunaya said ” The Department of State Services wishes to dismiss reports making the rounds that presidential details killed the intruder that tried to break the security cordon to attack the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR at Argungu, Kebbi State on 12th March 2020.

The Service wishes to clarify the issue as follows;

• One Mohammed Jammil Guddare made overzealous but futile attempt to have an unauthorised handshake with the President thus breaching security protocols.

• He was stopped by Security details and arrested for thorough investigation.

• Preliminary investigation reveals that he is not a hostile person but an overzealous enthusiast of the President.

• The service has reviewed the video of the incident and is taking measures against its personnel found to have been negligent in their duties.