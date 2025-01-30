Brazilian agency seeks partnership with Great Green Wall on desert conservation

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), has expressed willingness to collaborate with the National Agency for the Great Green Wall

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Its President, Mr Jorge Viana, stated this in his remark when he led the agency’s delegation on a courtesy visit to the office of the Director-General of NAGGW, Alhaji Saleh Abubakar, on Thursday in Abuja.

He also said that the agency would deepen its partnership with the NAGGW to explore other areas of synergy for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Viana , who extended an invitation to the director-general of NAGGW to attend COP30 in Brazil,emphasised on the opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and his country.

Saleh, while welcoming the delegation, acknowledged the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and Brazil.

He provided an overview of NAGGW, including its Pan-Africanist nature, member countries, the 11 frontline states, and the region’s population of approximately 80 million.

Saleh said the agency was working assiduously to combat desertification, promote sustainable land use and build resilience against droughts across the 11 frontline states.

He also highlighted the agency’s successes under the Great Green Wall initiative, including the restoration of degraded lands, reforestation efforts, and community empowerment programmes.

The NAGGW boss accepted the invitation to attend COP30 and proposed a technical session between Apex-Brazil representatives and NAGGW Directors to further explore more areas of collaboration. (NAN)