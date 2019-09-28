Brazil friendly will be good test for Super Eagles, Sports Minister says

Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, on Saturday in Abuja said the upcoming friendly game between Nigeria and Brazil would expose the Super Eagles’ strengths and weaknesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three-times African champions Super Eagles will take on Brazil at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on Oct. 13.

This is coming 23 years after Nigeria, on their way to winning Africa’s first Olympic football gold medal, spanked the Selecao 4-3 after extra-time.

This was in the semi-finals at the Athens Stadium in the State of Georgia, U.S.

Dare said that even though the Oct. 13 game was a friendly, there was a lot at stake for both countries, describing it as a good test for the Super Eagles.

“The game in Singapore is a friendly, but also it is a friendly that we think will test our boys and we will see how prepared they are.

“It will also show our strong departments and areas where we are weak, so, we look forward to a very engaging and interesting game.

“We all know that Brazil is reputed to be a footballing nation and Nigeria is also one. We have ego at play even though it’s a friendly, but we have two great footballing nations playing a friendly and we hope Nigeria will excel.

“I am not one that predicts matches, but I hope our boys will play excellently well because we have got talents on that team and I know they will show what they have got on the day,” he said.

Dare also said the Buhari administration was committed to ensuring an all-round development of sports, adding that the Sports Ministry was ready to work with all the federations in the country.

“Let me also say, like I used to say, that I have brought to sports development in this country a fresh insight, an injection of a new dynamism in sports administration.

“In the past, there were distractions. But we will not be distracted, our eyes are set at the tip of the spear, we have a template and we will follow our plans.

“Also, we will go by the rule of law and also work with all federations, so long as the leadership is recognised by law.

“At that point, we owe it to Nigerians to work with them to such a point where we can develop every sports activity in our country the way they should be and put them in the right perspective,” the minister said.(NAN