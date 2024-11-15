Bracing for the Harmattan: NEMA’s Commitment to Community Safety and Resilience

As the dry, dusty winds of the Harmattan approach, bringing along with the risks of respiratory ailments, eye irritation, and powerful windstorms, already causing havoc in some states, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is at the forefront, working tirelessly to ensure communities across Nigeria are prepared and resilient.

The Harmattan season, spanning from late November to mid-March, brings unique challenges. Beyond the hazy skies and reduced visibility, the dry conditions and airborne dust can exacerbate respiratory conditions, impact agricultural productivity, and disrupt livelihoods.

NEMA’s comprehensive approach to disaster management encompasses commitment to mitigating the impact of the Harmattan through a multi-pronged sensitization, taking it to the 774 Local Government Areas and grassroots level. The campaign aims at empowering communities through education, launching public awareness campaigns like the Take it to the Public Awareness Campaign to educate citizens about the risks associated with the Harmattan and the necessary safety measures.

Specific areas to be achieved include fostering Collaboration with the Agency , partnering with local leaders, healthcare providers, and community organizations to ensure that vital information and resources reach vulnerable populations.

NEMA also emphasizes the imperative of training healthcare workers on Harmattan-related illnesses and promoting preventative care to minimize the health burden on communities.

How Individuals can Prepare for harmattan.

•Protect Your Respiratory System: Use face masks outdoors to reduce dust inhalation, especially if you have pre-existing respiratory conditions.

•Stay Hydrated and Moisturized: Combat the dryness by drinking plenty of fluids and using moisturizers to protect your skin.

•Maintain a Clean Indoor Environment: Regularly clean your home and seal doors and windows to minimize dust accumulation.

Stay Informed: Keep abreast of weather forecasts and heed any warnings issued.

Emergency Response

In the event of extreme windstorms or health emergencies, which can’t be handled by the affected state level, National Emergency Management Agency effectively, provide emergency relief, mobilizing resources, and deploying personnel to assist affected communities.

Together, We Can Weather the Storm

NEMA is dedicated to safeguarding lives, promoting health, and minimizing the disruption caused by the Harmattan season,and other related Natural & man-made disasters By working together as individuals, communities, and government agencies, we can build a more resilient Nigeria, capable of weathering these natural challenges and protecting the well-being of all citizens.

Saadatu Muhammed

Press Unit NEMA Headquarters Abuja

14/11/2024