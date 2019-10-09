Brace up to fight corruption in Nigeria, Gen Agwai, Utomi tell Youths

Nigerian youths have been tasked to own the fight against corruption and be ready to win the fight against the dreaded monster in order to secure the future of the next generation.

General Martin Luther Agwai (retd.), gave the charge at the EFCC Academy, Karu on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, during the Eminent Persons Lecture for Detective Superintendent Course 8 Batch B at the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja.

Speaking on the topic: “Fighting Corruption and Moving Nigeria Forward: The Fight the Young Must Win”, Agwai said corruption has been at the centre of attention in national as well as international arenas for many years now and that its time to fight it head on.

General Agwai charged the newly recruited cadets that they shouldn’t allow their backgrounds to affect them in life adding that they should focus on their future, and help fight corruption by shunning all corrupt practices.

On his own, Professor, Pat Utomi urged the Course 8 Cadets to see their national call to duty as a selfless service in the course of their job.

The political economist explained that all hands must be on deck in the fight against corruption, adding that this is the only way to ‘kill’ corruption in Nigeria.

“There are problems in many countries as well as Nigeria, the ability to come together to solve the problems, kills corruption. Lagos in the 1970s was faced with Traffic, Malaysia faced with ethnicity riot in 1960s, but what makes the countries to still sustain their prides till today, is that everyone has learned how to fight back”, he stated.

Utomi urged the Cadets to see themselves as leaders that are ready to sacrifice for the good of the country in order to move the nation forward. He further encouraged them to make every effort for Nigeria to be free from corruption. “Good leadership is the key to all the problems in Nigeria” he added.

According to him, a very intelligent leader would always think of how to render a selfless service to his people and the world as a whole.

“Be a responsible leader, attitude is required in being a good leader and having a dream and goals are necessary in leadership. Put all these into writing, you have a mission, vision, a role to play in the country as individual and in the world at large. Be the best Cadet that will come into EFCC”, he stated.

Also corroborating Utomi’s assertion on the same topic, “Fighting Corruption: A Battle Young People Must Win”, former Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Bayero University, Kano, Professor Sadiq Radda, told the Cadets that the future of Nigeria lies in their hands and explained that the fundamental problems of the country in fighting corruption could be less, if the Cadets could be ready and focused in helping the country.

“The service of humanity will be beneficial; corruption is a battle that must be won by the young people because they are the tomorrow of the Nation”, he added.

Radda encouraged them to fight back at corruption even if corruption fights back or be at the cost of their lives, adding that they should do everything possible to eliminate corruption.

“Do not glorify corruption and know that public treasury belongs to the public, serving the people should be your interest”, Radda stated.

He reminded the cadets that they should be aware that as they progress in life, that they should know that there are hurdles to cross and that their ability to overcome all the problems and temptations makes them good leaders.

“To make a difference, it will require you to do your jobs with credibility and honesty even where and when nobody sees you. The country expects a lot from the cadets, you must add value to the country positively as you leave. A lot of things influence life but do not be selfish or get corrupt, as young people always do what is right”, he added.

“The truth of a man cannot be dissolved in his clothes, contribute your best to the betterment of the country, those who are caught in the act of corruption would be arrested, prosecuted and convicted” Radda emphasized.

Prof. Ladi Hamalai, Commandant, EFCC Academy, Karu, speaking on ‘Anti-corruption Strategy and Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, in Nigeria’ explained the effect of corruption on governance and development in Nigeria, despite several efforts to tackle the scourge, that corruption remains a menace to the nation’s development. She encouraged the Cadets to help their nation by fighting corruption.