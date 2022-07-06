BPSR boss hails constitution of NELMCO Governing Board

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), has commended the Federal Government for constituting the Governing Board of Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company Ltd. (NELMCO) in line with the bureau’s recommendation.

Mr Dasuki Arabi, the Director-General of the bureau, made the commendation in a statement issued by Aliyu Umar-Aliyu, the Head, Strategic Communication, BPSR, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the bureau made the recommendation after it successfully deployed self-assessment tool to NELMCO, as part of its reform process.

The D-G recalled that BPSR certified NELMCO after it met the necessary requirements in line with the self-assessment tool adopted by the bureau.

He said that NELMCO came out with 86 per cent score after the assessment for its transparent operations and management of liabilities.

“The self-assessment tool is giving them the opportunity to see their weaknesses and see their strengths.

“We have jointly assessed the agency, we have noticed lots of issues and problems that they need to address, we have guided them.

“We are going to provide a team of resource persons including our in-house resource persons that will help them implement recommendations, and after six months we will come back to see how far they have gone.

“NELMCO is one of the points of success in public service delivery in Nigeria. We are happy with what we are seeing, and we are celebrating them,” Arabi said.

He said that the focus of the bureau was to revolutionise and improve quality of public service delivery in consonance with the Open Government Partnership that “Nigeria is committed to’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Managing Director of NELMCO, Mr Adebayo Fagbemi, recently told journalists that the agency had saved N91billion and cleared the liabilities of the defunct PHCN that accumulated before its privatisation in 2013.

The new NELMCO board will be headed by Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, with Minister of Power, Aliyu Abubakakar; Director-General, BPE, Alex Okoh; and Director-General, Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, as members.

The board will also have the Managing Director, NELMCO, all its executive directors and two persons from the private sector. (NAN)

