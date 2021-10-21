BPP tasks Nassarawa on capacity building to promote national growth

Alhaji Mamman Ahmadu, Director-General, the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), has advised states on adequate capacity building on public procurement process to promote national growth and development.

Ahmadu gave the advice, while receiving Dr Dominic Bako, Director-General, Nasarawa State Bureau of Public Procurement (NSBPP) on a two day study tour visit on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that capacity building was crucial for every state to achieve success in procurement process to guarantee transparency, efficiency and competition.

According to him, commitment is extremely important to any job being undertaking by defining it objective clearly and setting out ways of achieving them.

He tasked Nasarawa state to borrow from their wealth of experience in operating its procurement process at the headquarters.

“We will be willing to give you guidance and share experience with you on our operations,’’ he said.

Bako said that NSBPP was established in 2020, as the regulatory authority responsible for the monitoring and oversight of public procurement, harmonising the existing government policies and practices by regulating, setting standards and developing legal framework.

He said the purpose of the visit to the headquarters was to learn from its experience acquired over the years on best ways to handle procurement process to achieve success.

“There is no doubt that we started quite late as bureau, however, we are confident that we are no longer where we were before the Nasarawa State Public Procurement Law, 2020 was enacted last year.

“We therefore wish to passionately appeal for capacity building supports, share with us your operational effectiveness and efficiency strategies, compliance strategic approaches to enable us get to where we envisioned.’’

He listed some of the challenges facing the office as, inadequate qualified manpower on public procurement, change management-resistance to change, corrupt practices and linkages in MDAs, poor compliance rate and institutional defects.(NAN)

