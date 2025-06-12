‎BPP DG harps on collaboration with Presidency to achieve shared national goals

‎



‎







‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr Adebowale Adedokun has felicitated President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day.



‎



‎Adedokun, in a special goodwill message to President Tinubu, said that the Bureau would collaborate with the presidency to achieve shared national goals.



‎



‎Entitled: “Goodwill Message on the occasion of Democracy Day,” it reads in extenso: :The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) extends warm congratulations to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day.



‎



‎”This commemoration underscores Nigeria’s democratic journey and the importance of building institutions that uphold transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.



‎



‎”The BPP remains steadfast in its mandate to ensure integrity, efficiency, and value for money in public procurement processes. Through these efforts, we support the Federal Government’s vision for sustainable economic growth and good governance, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda.



‎



‎”We reaffirm our commitment to fostering best practices in public procurement, contributing to Nigeria’s prosperity by promoting trust and accountability in the management of public resources.



‎



‎”As we celebrate Democracy Day, the BPP rededicates itself to public service and collaboration with the Presidency to achieve shared national goals.



‎



‎”We wish His Excellency continued wisdom and strength in leading our nation towards a brighter future.



‎



‎”God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!”



‎



‎