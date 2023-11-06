BPP D-G tasks officials on integrity, transparency in govt procurement process

Participants of 2023 Continues Procurement Capacity Development Training Examination after their three weeks training at Digital Bridge Institute, Lagos

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mamman Ahmadu, has urged procurement officers to ensure integrity and transparency in their procurement dealings at all times.

In a statement issued by Janet McDickson, BPP’s Head of Media on Monday in Abuja, Ahamadu made the call while addressing participants of 2023 Continuous Procurement Capacity Development Training Programme (CPCDTP).

He commended the zeal they exhibited during the three weeks capacity training and urged them to use the knowledge they acquired to impact positively in their different organisations.

According to him, that will enable them get better results in procurement process and improve the economy.

He also urged them to use and comply with the exam guidelines document given to them.

Earlier, the Director, Research Training and Strategic Planning in the Bureau, Mr Adebowale Adedokun, cautioned the participants against any improper behaviour or any action inimical to the exam guidelines.

Adedokun advised them to strictly apply what they had learnt during the training in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, the examination serves three purposes.

“To prepare them for their roles and responsibilities as procurement officers in achieving the strategic objective of their organisations.

“To test the knowledge of their understanding of the procurement process; and to formerly absorb them into the procurement cadre. ” (NAN)

