BPP committed to highest ethical standard, integrity in public procurement – DG Adedokun

Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr Adebowale Adedokun said the Bureau was committed to maintaining the highest ethical standard and integrity in public procurement by promoting transparency, accountability and efficiency for the advancement and transformation of the nation.

Adedokun announced the Bureau’s commitment when he hosted the delegation from Nigerian Navy Logistics College, Kano, on a courtesy visit to seek collaboration with the Bureau for capacity building and effective training of naval officers on rightful procurement processes.

The DG was quoted in a press release by Zira Zakka Nagga

Head of Public Relations (BPP) dated 6th June, 2025, to have stated that, BPP would collaborate with the Navy to ensure that officers and operatives in the defence sector were properly trained and certified in public procurement.

He harped on security of the nation which, according to him was the sole responsibility of the military, pointing out that “if Defence procurement is done rightly, it will maximize opportunity cost, scale of preference, and professionalism.

“If the Defence procurement is taken seriously, it will impact greatly on security of the nation, in the sense that, procured equipment and ammunition will be of higher grade and well managed.

“Properly trained procurement officers in the military can easily detect inferior equipment when they are being procured, and they have the capacity to negotiate on quality equipment. There will be drastic reductions in the current security challenges; and this will, as well, reduce poverty.”

The DG suggested various training packages for the Navy Logistics College and urged them to key into the Nigeria Procurement Certification Portal, a centralized digital platform for the training, assessment and certification of procurement professionals.

The Commandant, Nigeria Navy Logistics College, Kano, Rear Admiral E.C. Anakwe, pledged commitment to collaborating with BPP for procurement training, which would give them the opportunity to be well trained and become certified officers in public procurement, and as well empower them to maximize their potential.

Anakwe stated that the Nigerian Logistics College was established in 2022 primarily for the training of Nigeria Navy Logistics Personnel with a view to enhancing their knowledge and skills towards professionalism in military logistics.

He said that the Bureau’s collaboration with the Navy would strengthen and support the Navy initiative, in the shortest time, to build capacity for the best procurement practice in the military.

“Nigerian Navy Logistics College is set to working out modalities and harmonising our training logistics with BPP for effective capacity building, ensuring that the procurement cadre in the Navy is fully trained and certified,” he added.