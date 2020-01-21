BPE vs BFIG: Appeal Court orders parties to file processes before Feb. 5

The Court of Appeal, in Abuja on Monday, ordered all parties in the committal proceeding instituted against BPE and Mr. Alex A. Okoh, DG, BPE in the matter between BFIG v. BPE, to file their briefs of argument and other necessary processes before 5th February, 2020.

February 5th is the next adjourned date.

A statement by Amina Tukur Othman,

Head, Public Communications, said the Court on Monday, in Appeal number CA/A/117/M/2019, fixed 5th February, 2020 for the hearing of the Motion Exparte or the substantive Appeal.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court, Abuja on 17th December 2019 had ordered that the Director General (DG) BPE be remanded in prison for 30 days for contempt of Court.

BPE immediately filed an appeal against the judgment of the lower Court and an application for a stay of its execution.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal had ordered the Parties to maintain status quo till the next adjourned date of 20th January, 2020.