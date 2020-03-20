BPE set to carry out 19 transactions in 2020, says DG

The Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Alex Okoh, has reiterated the Bureau’s plan to carry out 19 transactions in 2020.

A statement issued by Mrs Amina Othman, Head, Public Communications, BPE, on Friday quoted Okoh as disclosing this when he received members of the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation in Abuja.

The committee which was led by its Chairman, Chief Theodore Orji, was on an oversight visit to the Bureau.

He said the transactions would be carried out in health, education, energy and other sectors of the economy.

According to him, the transactions are expected to impact on Nigerian economy, especially in the areas of infrastructure development, improved power generation and supply, food security and job creation.

He expressed the Bureau’s willingness to work closely with members of the committee to ensure that BPE delivered on its mandate for benefit of the nation.

Okoh listed some of the challenges facing the privatisation agency in the discharge of its mandate to include: budgetary constraints, non- enactment of some important reform bills, for instance, National Transport Commission Bill, Roads Bill among others.

Responding, Sen. Orji stated that the committee had been anxious to visit the Bureau to know about privatisation and other reform activities of BPE.

He pledged the committee’s commitment to work with the Bureau to overcome the challenges facing the privatisation programme of the Federal Government and deliver the benefits to Nigerians. (NAN)