BPE lauds APM Terminals for advancing efficiency in nation’s ports

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has commended APM Terminals for its commitment to Nigeria’s port concession programme and contributions to operational efficiency at the nation’s seaports.

By Aisha Cole





In a statement on Sunday, the Director-General of BPE, Ayodeji Gbeleyi, was quoted to given the commendation during his working visit to APM Terminal, Apapa, in Lagos.



Thee BPE boss also praised the company’s operational excellence, particularly its commitment to safety and environmental standards.



He commended APM Terminals for its safe working environment and the dedication of its workforce, noting that the staff appeared passionate and excited about their roles.



Gbeleyi further reaffirmed the Federal Government’s support for APM Terminals, stating that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remained committed to making Nigeria a leading maritime hub in West and Central Africa.



He assured that the government would continue supporting concessionaires like APM Terminals to ensure collaboration in achieving this vision.



Also, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of APM Terminals Nigeria, Mr Frederik Klinke, highlighted the company’s significant investments in port infrastructure since acquiring the concession for the Apapa container terminal in 2006.



According to him, APM Terminal also owns and operates the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) at Onne Port, Rivers State, as well as an Inland Container Terminal in Kano.



Klinke emphasised that the terminal now serves as a critical gateway for imports and exports in West Africa, operating with a focus on safety, efficiency, and reliability.



He disclosed that APM Terminals has invested over 435 million dollars in infrastructure and process improvements, including the implementation of an automated gating system to enhance security, yard expansion and modernisation,



Klinke said that thd terminal had embarked on acquisition of state-of-the-art cargo handling equipment, and comprehensive training programme for its workforce in Apapa.



Klinke also reaffirmed APM Terminals’ commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s efforts to diversify Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings through increased non-oil exports.



He explained that the company had expanded its yard capacity to accommodate the growing volume of export cargo, adding that the move that had improved efficiency, reduced waiting times, and streamlined operations.



“Over the past four years, the terminal has recorded steady growth in non-oil export cargo, rising from 53,000 TEUs in 2020 to 94,000 TEUs in 2023.



“In addition, the terminal has enhanced its barge capacity, gate access, and dedicated export lanes to further shorten turnaround times for export containers.



“APM Terminals is planning an additional substantial investment to redevelop and enhance infrastructure at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa,”Klinke said.



The CEO said the company was working closely with the government to proceed with its long-term expansion plans.



He emphasised that APM Terminals was fully prepared to invest in the necessary infrastructure and remains aligned with the government in its efforts to promote national development goals.



APM Terminals wss a leading global container terminal operator, also subsidiary of the A.P. Moller – Maersk Group, APM Terminals Nigeria provided container handling, logistics, and supply chain services to importers, exporters, and shipping lines.



APM Terminals’ facilities in Nigeria had undergone significant upgrades and expansions to increase efficiency, capacity, and productivity, making it a key player in Nigeria’s maritime industry. (NAN).

