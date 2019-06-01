BPE commences intervention in primary schools

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh has stated that the Bureau has commenced intervention at the primary level of the education sector across the country.

In a statement issued by the Head, Public Communications, Amina Tukur Othman, the DG explained that this was important because of the belief that the primary level is the basic foundation for educational pursuit of the children who are the future leaders.

Speaking at the commissioning of projects undertaken by the Bureau in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the Local Education Area (LEA) Primary School, Dutse-Alhaji in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Friday, Okoh noted that without solid foundation at the primary school level, the future of the Nigerian child would be bleak.

“We have in this school today, future leaders some of whom would be Directors General, Governors and a President of this country and we need to give them a congenial environment to excel”, he said.

He said the Bureau’s decision to intervene in some key sectors of the Nigerian economy was a fallout of its 30th anniversary where the management resolved to identify areas of intervention to bring reliefs to the citizenry, including Education, Health, Environment and people with disabilities.

According to him, the intervention in the LEA Primary School, Dutse-Alhaji includes:

· Renovation of the Nursery and Primary Blocks

· Construction of a new a toilet block (Male and female sections of four toilets each)

· Provision of desks for renovated Nursery and Primary classes

· Provision of school bags (Back packs) and excise books

· Provision of School Uniforms (Male & Female)

· Provision of 20 Executive Chairs for the Teachers

· Provision of Desktop Computers and Monitors for demonstration classes

· Provision of Visitors’ Chairs for the Headmistress Reception Office; and

· Construction of culverts, drainages, walkways as well as sand filling of water logged areas.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Idowu Ajoke Adebomi thanked BPE for conceiving and implementing the projects within three months.

She noted that the gesture by the Bureau had enhanced the aesthetics of the school and given the pupils a conducive environment to learn.

Ajoke added that BPE had provided the template of how government agencies could touch the lives of pupils and the less privileged in the society.



Pledging to secure the facilities provided by the Bureau for the school, she appealed to the ruler of the area to provide security to the school to safeguard the facilities.



The traditional ruler, Alhaji Abubakr Bako pledged the commitment of the community to provide security towards the safety of the facilities.

He appealed to BPE management to renovate the remaining building in the school, which he described as an ‘eye-sore’.









Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

